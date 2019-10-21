Assembly Elections: BJP predicted to win 2/3rd majority

A clutch of exit polls on Monday predicted BJP's retaining Maharashtra and Haryana with a two-third majority. It is bad news for Congress in Maharashtra where it may fall behind its ally NCP's tally.

In Maharashtra, BJP-Shiv Sena combine is predicted to win 197-243 seats while Congress-NCP combine could get between 41-69 seats.

Haryana is also predicted to go the BJP way with pollsters predicting 47-80 seats for the saffron party. Congress could get 3 to 14 sests, according to various polls.

Exit Polls -- Maharashtra

ABP-CVoter

BJP-Shiv Sena -- 204; Congress-NCP -- 69; Others 15

News18-IPSOS

BJP-Shiv Sena -- 243; Congress-NCP -- 41; Others -- 4

Times Now

BJP-Shiv Sena -- 230; Congress-NCP -- 48; Others -- 10

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat

BJP-Shiv Sena -- 223; Congress-NCP -- 54 ; Others -- 11

NDTV Poll of Polls

BJP-Shiv Sena -- 211; Congress-NCP -- 64; Others -- 13

India News

BJP-Shiv Sena -- 188-200; Congress-NCP -- 74-89; Others -- 6-10

TV9

BJP-Shiv Sena -- 197; Congress-NCP -- 75; Others 16

EXIT POLLS -- HARYANA

ABP-CVoter

BJP-- 72; Congress -- 8; Others -- 10

News18-IPSOS

BJP-- 75; Congress -- 10; Others -- 5

Times Now

BJP-- 71; Congress -- 11; Others -- 8

NDTV Poll of Polls

BJP-- 66; Congress -- 14; Others -- 10

India News

BJP-- 75-80; Congress -- 9-12; Others -- 1-4

TV9

BJP-- 47; Congress -- 23; Others -- 20