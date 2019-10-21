Assembly Elections: BJP predicted to win 2/3rd majority

A clutch of exit polls on Monday predicted BJP's retaining Maharashtra and Haryana with a two-third majority. It is bad news for Congress in Maharashtra where it may fall behind its ally NCP's tally.
In Maharashtra, BJP-Shiv Sena combine is predicted to win 197-243 seats while Congress-NCP combine could get between 41-69 seats.
Haryana is also predicted to go the BJP way with pollsters predicting 47-80 seats for the saffron party. Congress could get 3 to 14 sests, according to various polls.
Exit Polls -- Maharashtra
ABP-CVoter
BJP-Shiv Sena -- 204; Congress-NCP -- 69; Others 15
News18-IPSOS
BJP-Shiv Sena -- 243; Congress-NCP -- 41; Others -- 4
Times Now
BJP-Shiv Sena -- 230; Congress-NCP -- 48; Others -- 10
Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat
BJP-Shiv Sena -- 223; Congress-NCP -- 54 ; Others -- 11
NDTV Poll of Polls
BJP-Shiv Sena -- 211; Congress-NCP -- 64; Others -- 13
India News
BJP-Shiv Sena -- 188-200; Congress-NCP -- 74-89; Others -- 6-10
TV9
BJP-Shiv Sena -- 197; Congress-NCP -- 75; Others 16
EXIT POLLS -- HARYANA
ABP-CVoter
BJP-- 72; Congress -- 8; Others -- 10
News18-IPSOS
BJP-- 75; Congress -- 10; Others -- 5
Times Now
BJP-- 71; Congress -- 11; Others -- 8
NDTV Poll of Polls
BJP-- 66; Congress -- 14; Others -- 10
India News
BJP-- 75-80; Congress -- 9-12; Others -- 1-4
TV9
BJP-- 47; Congress -- 23; Others -- 20
