Model solar village competition in Mysuru district

<p>Mysuru: Seven villages in Mysuru district have been selected as contestants, under the ‘Model Solar Village’ scheme of the Central government. The winning village will receive an incentive of Rs 1 crore from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).</p><p>According to a press release from the Mysuru division Engineer, Works and Maintenance, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC), the competition will be held from July 1 to December 31 and the selected village will get Rs 1 crore from MNRE.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu to visit Mysuru on September 1 to attend AIISH diamond jubilee celebrations .<p>“At a district-level committee (DLC) meeting, chaired by the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru, recently, seven villages - Varkodu, Bilikere, Gandhanahalli, Saligrama, Tandavapura, Mooguru, and Bettadapura – were chosen for the scheme in Mysuru district for the scheme. During the competition period, various measures will be taken under the local grama panchayats, to promote the use of renewable energy. They are: installation of rooftop solar power units under Prime Minister's Solar Rooftop Scheme for houses. Encouragement of rooftop solar installation, without subsidy for other consumers; promotion of solar irrigation pump sets under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan scheme; installation of solar power units on government buildings with funding through Public-Private Partnership, RCSCO or budget grants; and installation of solar power units for drinking water facilities and street lights”, the press note states.</p><p>“In the end of the contest, the village that uses the maximum renewable energy will be declared as the ‘Model Solar Village’, based on an evaluation,” according to the press release.</p>