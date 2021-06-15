Bengaluru's Fortis Hospital staff stage protest to condemn attack on doctors

Doctors, paramedics and other staff of Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road staged a protest in front of the Puttenahalli police station on Monday.
Wearing black armbands, they took out a protest rally from the hospital to the station premises.
Read | Doctor in Bengaluru's Fortis Hospital beaten over black fungus treatment
The protestors said that despite police action being initiated against the mother and son of a Covid patient who had attacked a doctor and a nurse, they have been released on bail. The protesters also asked for police protection for the hospital and its staffers.
