Bengaluru's Fortis Hospital staff stage protest to condemn attack on doctors

Wearing black armbands, they took out a protest rally from the hospital to the Puttenahalli police station premises

  • Jun 15 2021, 02:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 05:09 ist
Fortis Hospital staff stand outside Puttenahalli Police Station, protesting violence against doctors. Credit: DH Phoot/Janardhan B K

Doctors, paramedics and other staff of Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road staged a protest in front of the Puttenahalli police station on Monday.

Wearing black armbands, they took out a protest rally from the hospital to the station premises.

The protestors said that despite police action being initiated against the mother and son of a Covid patient who had attacked a doctor and a nurse, they have been released on bail. The protesters also asked for police protection for the hospital and its staffers.

