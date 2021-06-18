Chetan’s article goes viral

Chetan Ahimsa’s exclusive piece for Showtime, which appeared last week, triggered a massive debate on social media.

In an article titled ‘Why I talk about caste’, the Kannada actor and activist had connected his ‘personal experiences with racism in the US with the ongoing movements against casteism in Karnataka and across India’.

The piece received appreciation and objection in equal measure. “Dear Kannada Film Industry, Chetan Ahimsa is very precious. He is in the tradition of Marlon Brando, Paul Robeson, Jane Fonda. He is speaking truth to power,” said Dilip Mandal, founder, Centre for Brahmin Studies, on Twitter.

The Tribal Army, which attempts to provide a platform to challenge the generational neglect of indigenous people of India, lauded the article. Ashok Kumar, author and lecturer of International Political Economy in London, came out in support of Chetan.

A reader, C S Venkat, argued against Chetan’s advocacy for caste-based reservations in the private sector: “The author is an actor with little idea of how to run major enterprises. Merit and merit alone will be key to India’s progress. Not a fixation on caste. Enforcing reservations in the private sector will doom the country. I request him to give India a chance to catch up with America.”

The impact of the article got bigger when seasoned journalist Sudipto Mondal praised Chetan’s opinions on Twitter. “The worst film industry in south India has some hope. Chetan Ahimsa is a much needed rainstorm in that dry place called Kannada cinema,” Mondal wrote.

Mondal’s comments were met with outrage from the Kannada film industry supporters. Actor Rakshit Shetty had a curt counter to Mondal. “This film industry has made my life from nothing to what I am today. It’s a platform built by many legends, whom I am sure you aren’t aware of,” wrote Rakshit.

Mondal clarified his outburst by saying that the industry hasn’t made progressive films for close to two decades now. “Our state has no less vibrant intellectual culture than other south Indian states. But cinema has been a letdown in the last 20 years. When was the last time a hard-hitting film was made in Kannada on caste, communalism, gender, sexuality or even class?” he asked.

Chetan responded to both parties. While saying he would take Mondal’s words as ‘harsh yet constructive feedback’, Chetan said he was proud of being a part of the film industry. “However, I wish those influential in the industry address injustice inside and outside of it,” he said.

Police question Chetan

The Basavanagudi police, who have booked Chetan following a complaint that he had offended Brahmins, questioned the actor for over four hours on Wednesday. The police had registered a case following a complaint from a Brahmin forum called Yuva Vipra Vedike. Talking to the press later, Chetan said he had answered all questions and his ‘fight for equality will continue’.

Background

Chetan’s article in Showtime, ‘Why I talk about caste,’ appeared in the wake of a video war between him and his senior Upendra, who felt discussing caste strengthens the practice. The government’s Brahmin Development Board had lodged a complaint against the actor for ‘insulting the Brahmin community and disrupting communal harmony’.