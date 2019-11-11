Cong leaders to meet Sonia on supporting Sena in Maha

Congress leaders will meet party chief Sonia Gandhi here on Monday to take a decision on supporting Shiv Sena in government formation in Maharashtra.

A large section of the 44 newly elected MLA of the Congress are in favour of supporting a Shiv Sena-led government after it decided to walk out of the BJP-led NDA.

"We have a meeting at 10:00 am. Whatever instructions the high command will give, we will follow," AICC General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge said here.

Kharge met Congress MLAs who have been shifted to a resort near Jaipur as a preemptive measure to guard against any poaching attempts by the BJP.

An overwhelming section -- 40 of the 44 legislators -- have expressed their desire to support the Shiv Sena, which had received the invitation from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to form the government after BJP expressed its inability citing lack of numbers.