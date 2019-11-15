Cong, NCP, Sena hold talks; no clarity on CM post

Leaders of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena held meetings here on Thursday to discuss a ‘common minimum programme’ before a possible alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for government formation in Maharashtra.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi are likely to meet in Delhi on November 17, NCP sources said.

“Leaders of the allies Congress-NCP and the Sena held a meeting to work out consensus on common agenda of governance which will be called common minimum programme,” a senior Congress leader told PTI.

A draft of the common minimum programme (CMP) will have to be approved by top leaders of the three parties before being finalised.

However, unlike the frenzy and buzz in political circles during the last few days, the meetings on Thursday were held in a discreet manner.

Pawar and his team including Praful Patel and AICC team of Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal also met separately. Besides, Patel also met Thackeray.

Congress leader V N Wadettiwar said that the draft CMP would he sent to Congress high-command.

Clarity is yet to emerge on the post of CM or its rotation, however, Wadettiwar has made it clear that Congress is not a claimant for the chair.

“We all want a government in place and pull the state out of President’s rule,” he said. According to sources, the Congress is keen in speaker’s post and would participate in the ministry.

‘Preliminary stages’

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday morning said talks for government formation in the state were at a “preliminary” stage and no decision was taken so far.

The Congress and the NCP on Wednesday deliberated at their respective party levels and later jointly to work out a CMP and power-sharing formula, the former state chief minister said. “The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have so far held preliminary talks. A meeting will again be held today between the Congress and NCP, and later both the parties are expected to hold talks with the Shiv Sena. There is no decision as yet,” Chavan told PTI.

Saamana ups the ante

The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, kept up its attacks on estranged ally BJP.

Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial on Thursday alleged that imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra was a “scripted act”.