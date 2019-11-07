Congress mulls moving Maharashtra MLAs to MP, Rajasthan

After the Shiv Sena rounded up its newly elected MLAs in a hotel in Mumbai, the Congress too is planning to shift it's legislators to a resort in a party-ruled state.

In the event of Maharashtra being put under President's Rule, Congress managers are looking at shifting its MLAs to either Jaipur or Bhopal.

If the BJP fails to win over the Shiv Sena, Opposition leaders apprehend that it may resort to poaching legislators from their camps.

The Congress won 44 seats in the recent Assembly elections to emerge fourth in the state after the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP.