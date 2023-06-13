Delhi Police contacts five countries for information on allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The Delhi Police has reportedlty written to wrestling federations of five other countries to seek information in the cases registered agaist WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to a report published by TheTimes of India.

The wrestlers who have levelled allegations against Singh, have said in their FIRs that he had harassed them in tournaments in Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

In notice sent to these countries, Dehi Police has asked for videos and photos of the tournaments, and also CCTV videos of cameras installed at the premises where the tournaments took place.

The report further revealed that these details may not be available to the police by the date they have to file a chargesheet against Singh in court - June 15.

This means that the police may have to file a supplementary chargesheet after details from the aforementioned countries arrive.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, on Monday, held a meeting with two other top cops, where he was briefed about some witness statements that have verified the allegations made by the wrestlers. Some others have denied witnessing the harassment, but have corroborated other details submitted by the wrestlers.

One wrestler has claimed that in Bulgaria, Singh had put his hand inside her shirt on the pretext of checking her breath rate.

Another has alleged that Singh had forcefully hugged her in Kazakhstan. In Kyrgyzstan, Singh allegedly watched a wrestler stretching on a mat and then also put his hand inside her clothes on the same pretext of checking her breath rate.

A female wrestler has also complained that Singh had touched her rear inappropriately, leaving her stunned. Another wrestler has levelled charges of molestation and groping against Singh when they were in Indonesia. The same wrestler has also claimed that she was, on two separate occasions, touched inappropriately in the WFI's office.