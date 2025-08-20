Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ministry, SEBI train Panchayat members to invest in stocks and mutual funds

The initiative reflects the shared vision of SEBI and the Ministry to strengthen Panchayats as centres of informed decision making, enabling representatives to disseminate financial literacy.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 11:21 IST
SebiMutual FundsTrendingPanchayatPanchayat Rajfinancial literacy

Follow us on :

Follow Us