Devendra, Uddhav evades direct reply on CMship

As they emerged together for the first time after the alliance for Vidhan Sabha polls was announced, Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray evaded a direct reply on who would be the next chief minister.

While Fadnavis is running for the second term as CM which is endorsed by the BJP leadership, the Shiv Sena is projecting Uddhav's son Aditya as the next CM.

In the joint press conference of Fadnavis and Uddhav, the Sena scion was also present.

"Let me welcome young leader Aditya...I am sure he is going to win (the Worli seat) with the highest margin in Mumbai," Fadnavis said.

Asked about who would be the next CM, Fadnavis said: "Why are you in hurry."

When the same question was put to Uddhav and it was pointed out that Sena is contesting far lesser seats than BJP, he said: "Everything (in politics) does not depend on numbers."

Both Fadnavis and Uddhav said that the aim was to give a formidable alliance which they have.