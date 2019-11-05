Fadnavis-led govt will be formed soon: Patil

  Nov 05 2019
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 17:28pm ist
There has been no headway yet in government formation after results of the October 21 Assembly polls were declared on October 24. PTI

A new government led by CM Devendra Fadnavis will be formed "very soon" in Maharashtra, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil said here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the state BJP core team, Patil said people of Maharashtra have given a mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) for forming the next government.

"The Shiv Sena has so far not given us any proposal. BJP's doors are open 24x7 for them," the minister said.

"We don't have any doubt that a Fadnavis-led government will be formed soon," he said.

There has been no headway yet in government formation after results of the October 21 Assembly polls were declared on October 24.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls giving the BJP-Sena alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288- member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

