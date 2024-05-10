Home
maharashtra

Watch: Three drunk girls scuffle with, abuse police in Maharashtra's Palghar, arrested

All three were produced in a Vasai court on Monday and sent to 1-day police custody.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 05:50 IST
In a video that has gone viral, three girls, who were inebriated, were seen getting into a scuffle with police in Palghar's Virar area in Maharashtra, according to news agency ANI.

The accused were seen hurling abuses at the police officials and manhandling them.

(Video Credit: X/@NCMIndiaa)

All three were arrested after a case was registered under Sections 353, 323, 325, 504, and 506 of the IPC.

All three were produced in a Vasai court on Monday and sent to one-day police custody.

More to follow...

Published 10 May 2024, 05:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPalgharTrending

