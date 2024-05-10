Watch: Three drunk girls scuffle with, abuse police in Maharashtra's Palghar, arrested

In a video that has gone viral, three girls, who were inebriated, were seen getting into a scuffle with police in Palghar's Virar area in Maharashtra, according to news agency ANI.
The accused were seen hurling abuses at the police officials and manhandling them.
(Video Credit: X/@NCMIndiaa)
All three were arrested after a case was registered under Sections 353, 323, 325, 504, and 506 of the IPC.
All three were produced in a Vasai court on Monday and sent to one-day police custody.
More to follow...
Published 10 May 2024, 05:50 IST