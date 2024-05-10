Leverkusen reach Europa League final with late comeback against Roma

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who have 40 wins in their unbeaten run, face Atalanta in the May 22 final in Dublin after the Italians comfortably got past Olympique Marseille.

It will be a third European final for Leverkusen, who won their only continental title when they lifted the UEFA Cup in 1988 and lost in the 2002 Champions League showpiece.

"For the mentality we showed again today against a big team to come back like this and go through to the final. We are more than happy today," said Leverkusen captain Granit Xhaka.

"You see the desire from the team, we didn't want to slow down. We wanted to score the next goal to keep going unbeaten, 49 times now. We are proud of it.

"Roma is a team that has a lot of experience and they do things very well but I think over two games the better team has gone to the final," he told TNT Sports.