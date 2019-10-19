Govt working to stave off million cyberattacks per day

With the formation of the National Cybersecurity Task Force this year, the state government hopes to be able to protect the country from at least 1 million cyber-attacks a day, explained the chairperson of the task force.

Speaking at the Synergeia Conclave 2019 on Thursday, which brought together security and military experts from across the country and the world, Lt General Rajesh Pant said the primary goal of the Task Force, formed four months ago, was to investigate the dark web ecosystem and present its findings to central and state functions.

The force's other objective was to formulate a new national cybersecurity policy, he said.

Pant said a policy would be released by January 2020.