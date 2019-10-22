India Today exit poll predicts hung assembly in Haryana

An exit poll on Haryana elections publicised on Tuesday predicted a neck-and-neck race with BJP failing to get majority and Congress just a breath away in catching up with its opponent, contradicting almost all other predictions which gave the saffron party a definite edge.

The India Today-Axis My India poll claimed BJP will get 32-44 seats while Congress is likely to bag 30-42 seats. The majority mark in Haryana Assembly is 46.

If this poll comes true, both BJP and Congress will have to lean on Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which is predicted to get 6-10 seats and others, including INLD, that could bag another 6-10 seats for forming the government.

The exit poll results brought cheers in Congress, which was bothered by infighting ahead of the elections that was held on Monday, as at least seven predictions gave thumping majority for BJP.

At least six exit polls had given almost three-fourth majority for BJP, including ABP-CVoter, News18-Ipsos, Times Now, India News and Neta App. These exit polls gave 52-80 seats for BJP while the exit poll of TV9 was the lone one in which BJP was given just 47 seats.

The exit polls, other that of India Today, gave Congress a dismal 8-23 seats in an Assembly of 90 members.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, BJP won 47 seats while INLD won 17 and Congress 15. However, a split in INLD led to the birth of JJP, which weakened the Om Prakash Chautala-led party.