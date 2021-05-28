Karnataka government approves Rs 66 crore for unorganised workers

The Labour department has approved Rs 66.09 crore funds to be utilised as one-time compensation for workers in the unorganised sector affected during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

The state government has identified 11 categories of workers, including barbers, domestic workers, tailors, mechanics, blacksmiths, potters among others, in the unorganised sector. Each registered worker will get a one-time compensation of Rs 2,000, which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced recently as part of his relief package.

According to a government order, even workers from other states working in Karnataka will be eligible for this compensation. However, compensation will be restricted to one person from one family. All the applications will be taken through the Seva Sindhu portal and the benefit will also be restricted to BPL families, the order stated.