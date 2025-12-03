<p>New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Wednesday said that he came to the national capital to attend a marriage and no plan to meet the party's top leaders. </p><p>"I am here to attend a marriage of my friend son. In have no political agenda and no plan to meet the party leaders," he told reporters here after landing. </p><p>"Since the Congress holding massive Vote Chori rally at Delhi December 14, around 10,000 Congress workers coming to attend it. So I am working on their transportation and logistics for out state unit workers. For which I will discuss with concerned persons," he said. </p><p>To a question of confusion over leadership change issues, he said "No confusion with our leaders. Media is creating confusion." </p>.'Nothing political about it': D K Shivakumar on Delhi visit a day after breakfast meet with Siddaramaiah.<p>Asked about his and CM Siddaramaiah’s fans raising slogans in favour of their leaders during K C Venugopal’s visit to Mangaluru, he said, “It is natural for fans to sloganeer. Fans have been chanting my name for the last 10 years, there is nothing new in it. Don’t BJP workers chant Modi’s name? Similarly, Rahul’s fans chant his name and Siddaramaiah’s fans chant his name. There is nothing wrong in it, sloganeering is natural in politics.”</p><p>When sough his reaction about BJP criticizing his and Siddaramaiah’s wearing of expensive watches, he said, “I had purchased my watches 7 years ago in Australia. I had made the payment of Rs 24 lakh from my personal credit card, you are free to check the transaction details. I have also declared this in my election affidavit. I don’t know about criticism against Siddaramaiah, but he is free to wear a watch of his liking.”</p><p>Asked about Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s statement that CM may be changed after 30 months too, he said, “I am the spokesperson of myself and the party. I won’t speak about other leaders’ comments.”</p><p>On cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar said "It is the prerogative of the CM. I have no idea. "</p>