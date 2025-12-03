<p>New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a> on Wednesday assumed the chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026 at Stockholm.</p>.<p>In his acceptance speech, Kumar highlighted the scale of India's democratic exercise, noting that the country has over 900 million electors across 28 states and eight Union Territories.</p>.<p>Reflecting upon the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said that India witnessed a breathtaking democratic spectacle where over 20,000 candidates from 743 political parties, including six national and 67 state parties, participated.</p>.Bihar's highest ever voter turnout victory of democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.<p>Affirming the direction ahead, the chief election commissioner (CEC) pledged that India's chairmanship will be decisive, ambitious and action-oriented.</p>.<p>As chair, Kumar will steer the council's work around India's overall theme for the Chairship "Democracy for an inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world," the Election Commission said in a statement here.</p>.<p>The CEC said that India will endeavour to ensure that every vote counts, every voice matters and that democracies worldwide become more inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable.</p>.<p>Alongside India in the chairship, Mauritius and Mexico will take over as the vice chairs of the International IDEA Council for the year 2026.</p>