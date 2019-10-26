Maharashtra: 10% more BJP crorepatis in Assembly

The BJP has a 10 per cent-increase in crorepatis, while the NCP has a 6 per cent-decrease in crorepatis among the newly-elected MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly elections, according to an Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) report. In 2014, 85 per cent of the BJP MLAs were crorepatis and this rose to 95 per cent in 2019. Ninety-six per cent of the newly-elected Congress MLAs in 2019 are crorepatis, which is 6 per cent more than in 2014. The Shiv Sena crorepati MLAs went up from 86 per cent in 2014 to 93 per cent this year. Some parties experienced drops in crorepati MLAs. Ninety-five per cent of NCP MLAs were crorepatis in 2014 and that number reduced to 89 per cent this year. Parag Shah of the BJP is the richest on the list of newly-elected MLAs. His total assets valued at around Rs 500 crores. Mangal Prabhat Lodha of the BJP is the second richest with assets worth about Rs 441 crores. Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap, a Congress leader from Purandar constituency, is third on the list with assets worth about Rs 245 crores.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com

For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here