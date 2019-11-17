Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia on November 18

Moving ahead towards forging an alliance with Shiv Sena, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

Thereafter, on Tuesday, the state leadership of Congress and NCP would meet in Mumbai and take the talks ahead.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Shiv Sena, on the seventh death anniversary of Bal Thackeray, has reiterated that the chief minister would be from the saffron party.

In Pune, Pawar chaired a meeting of top NCP leaders and members of core committee.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mumbai NCP president and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Pawar will meet Gandhi on Monday.

"The meeting reviewed the overall situation in Maharashtra, the political situation in the state in the wake of imposition of President's rule," Malik said.