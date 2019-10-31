Maharashtra: Smaller allies back Fadnavis as CM

The smaller allies of the BJP-Shiv Sena led MahaYuti has backed Devendra Fadnavis for the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The smaller allies including Republican Party of India, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Shiv Sangram and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana met under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

Most of the allies contested the polls under the BJP's symbol.

The development comes a day after Fadnavis was re-elected as BJP's leader of the legislature party.

"We want a Chief Minister who continues for five years," Athawale, said.

"The MahaYuti has got a majority that is clear. We have decided to support the name of Fadnavis for the post of Chief Minister," he said.

Besides RPI President Athawale, RSP chief and state Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Mahadev Jankar, RKS founder and Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot, Shiv Sangram's Vinayak Mete, who chairs the committee overseeing the Shivaji statue project and RPI leader and Minister of State for Social Justice Avinash Mahatekar, attended the meet.