Maharashtra: Smaller allies back Fadnavis as CM

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 31 2019, 14:59pm ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2019, 14:59pm ist
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis (Photo by PTI)

The smaller allies of the BJP-Shiv Sena led MahaYuti has backed Devendra Fadnavis for the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

The smaller allies including Republican Party of India, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Shiv Sangram and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana met under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. 

Most of the allies contested the polls under the BJP's symbol. 

The development comes a day after Fadnavis was re-elected as BJP's leader of the legislature party. 

"We want a Chief Minister who continues for five years," Athawale, said. 

"The MahaYuti has got a majority that is clear. We have decided to support the name of Fadnavis for the post of Chief Minister," he said.

Besides RPI President Athawale, RSP chief and state Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Mahadev Jankar,  RKS founder and Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot, Shiv Sangram's Vinayak Mete, who chairs the committee overseeing the Shivaji statue project and RPI leader and Minister of State for Social Justice Avinash Mahatekar, attended the meet.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019
BJP
Ramdas Athawale
Comments (+)
 