Man transports mother’s body to Mandya in autorickshaw

Man transports Covid-19 victim mother’s body to Mandya in autorickshaw

Policemen on Covid-19 lockdown duty in Nayandahalli found the autorickshaw carrying the body and tried to call 108 to arrange an ambulance in vain

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2021, 02:13 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 04:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Failing to get an ambulance for two hours after dialing 108, a man eventually took his mother’s body to Mandya in an autorickshaw.

The 73-year-old woman died on her way to Indiranagar’s CMH Hospital due to age-related illnesses and doctors declared her brought dead.

Byatarayanapura police said the man took the body in his friend’s autorickshaw to Malavalli in Mandya.

Policemen on Covid-19 lockdown duty in Nayandahalli found the autorickshaw carrying the body and tried to call 108 to arrange an ambulance in vain. The man moved on with his mother’s body in the autorickshaw.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Mandya
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 