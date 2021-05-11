Man transports Covid-19 victim mother’s body to Mandya in autorickshaw

Failing to get an ambulance for two hours after dialing 108, a man eventually took his mother’s body to Mandya in an autorickshaw.

The 73-year-old woman died on her way to Indiranagar’s CMH Hospital due to age-related illnesses and doctors declared her brought dead.

Byatarayanapura police said the man took the body in his friend’s autorickshaw to Malavalli in Mandya.

Policemen on Covid-19 lockdown duty in Nayandahalli found the autorickshaw carrying the body and tried to call 108 to arrange an ambulance in vain. The man moved on with his mother’s body in the autorickshaw.