Muted Mandate in Maharashtra, Hung Haryana

It was a muted mandate for the ruling BJP in Maharashtra while Haryana threw up a hung verdict, though the saffron party emerged as the single largest party in both states and is on way to forming government in Maharashtra.

The BJP-Shiv Sena in alliance this time is about win 157 seats of total 288 seats, 28 down from 185 that they have laid hands on last time despite fighting separately. BJP’s tally was down by 23 this time as it seems winning 99 assembly seats as against 122 it had won last time while Sena is on way to win 58, five less from 63 that it had won in last assembly polls.

The surprise election outcome is in Haryana, where Congress was neck and neck with the BJP that could win 39 assembly seats, eight down from the 47 of 90 seats they had won last time. Congress doubled its performance and seem to be winning 30 seats as against 15 it had won last time.

The voting pattern in these two states recorded a substantial difference from what was the scene in Lok Sabha polls five months back.

In Haryana, while the regional party Indian National Lok Dal of ‘tau’ Devilal withered away, its offshoot Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by former Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala, one of the grandsons of Om Prakash Chautala, emerged as kingmaker winning 10 seats in its first assembly polls and clearly claiming the Chautala legacy.

BJP’s state chief Subhash Barala, who lost the seat resigned from the post, while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was summoned to Delhi by BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The ruling BJP’s tally in both states came down despite the saffron party’s shrill pitch on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, NRC, triple talaq and the memory Balakot terror strike and the issues like economic slowdown, unemployment raised by the Opposition did impact the results.

Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls were first major electoral exercise after 2019 general elections that happened in the midst of the economy facing a crisis that led to a substantial cut in jobs.

Despite having clearly defined ideology and personality and a well-advanced campaign, the BJP failed to repeat its past performances.

There are signs of recovery for Congress where there is a leader like Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana, who, putting up a right mix of candidates and revoking Jat pride, pulled out a surprise even when all political pundits have written off the Congress. Hooda was made CM face and his bete noire Ashok Tanwar, a Rahul Gandhi pick was replaced as PCC chief just one and half months before polls.

Likewise in Maharashtra, the divided Congress’ regional ally NCP helmed by veteran Sharad Pawar won more seats than the big brother Congress.

In a way in both the states, the old guard in the Opposition camp steered their parties.

In Maharshtra it was time for junior partners in both the alliances to raise their stature. While Congress appears poised to win just 44 seats, the junior alliance partner NCP is on way to get 56 seats.

In NDA though BJP remained the largest party, the difference between the seats won by it and that of Sena seem coming down. Interestingly while in NCP 78-year-old Pawar led from the front, Sena’s face was 29-year-old Aditya Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray, first from the family to contest polls.

The apprehension expressed in political circles that the BJP moving from hegemony to dominance stood corrected in this election and it might force BJP to do some sort of reality check as to what actually spooked its momentum. In Haryana, BJP had fixed a target of 75 plus while in Maharashtra they were hoping above 200-220.