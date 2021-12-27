Off the record

Din over debate and disruption

There seems to be no ceasefire between the government and the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs even after the Parliament’s Winter Session is over. The war of words is on with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and senior Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi on one side and Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh on the other. After Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge found fault with the government and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, there has been strong rebuttal from the ruling BJP. As Ramesh took command of the fightback, the government has singled him out in an official statement. The latest is a tweet from Joshi who tweeted a video of the “unruly” scenes in Rajya Sabha that led to the suspensions and said Ramesh’s colleagues chose disruption over debate. Ramesh was again quick to hit back saying the “illegal release” of CCTV footage was proving his point. “You mustn’t lose your way spreading lies to please NaMo... Repeating what I said on December 16 in the House — if the government is accommodative, then the Opposition is responsive,” Ramesh says.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi

Confluence of Manipuri-Tamil culture

Manipur and Tamil Nadu governments have initiated steps to promote exchange between Manipuri and Tamil cultures. As part of the move, the art and culture department of Manipur on Sunday organised a function titled ‘Cultural Confluence of Tamil and Manipuri’ in Imphal East district to mark the death centenary of Tamil poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharati. Hidam Himachal and S Nabachandra Sharma of Manipur presented the prayer song written by Bharati and translated into Manipuri by Bijoykumar Tayenjam, Manipur Governor who took part in the function, La Ganesan said that the birth centenary celebration of M K Binodini of Manipur would be held at Chennai in February as a cultural exchange programme. Moreh, a town in Manipur, bordering Manipur has Tamilians.

Sumir Karmakar, Guwahati

‘World Pheran Day’ and a filmy post

‘Pheran’ (a traditional woollen gown worn during the winters) is a dress of a unique type that is not found in other places in the country or world. In recent years, people in the Valley have celebrated December 21, the first day of ‘Chillai Kalan’ (the 40-day harshest winter period), as ‘World Pheran Day.’ However, this year, the celebrations were all over social media. It seemed almost as if many of those who celebrated the day were wearing pheran for the first time. Marking the occasion, actor Anupam Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, also took to Instagram and shared a picture of him wearing ‘pheran’, taken from his upcoming film The Kashmir Files.

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar

Mumbai’s ‘visionary’ Mayor!

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar does perhaps have the most hectic schedule. As she turned 60, coinciding with Christmas, Pednekar, a former nurse, set an example for many to emulate. Kishori Tai, as he is popularly known, made a personal donation of Rs 1 lakh to the Vision Foundation of India (VFI) to perform free eye surgeries for 100 persons.“I turn 60 on 25 December…this year, I have been blessed with a grandson. In the spirit of serving the people as I am graced with the double joy, I have taken this step...” the senior Shiv Sena leader said. “The less privileged persons suffering from cataracts, glaucoma, poor eyesight or other vision problems shall get the necessary treatment at VFI without discrimination,” Pednekar said.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Ajit Pawar’s postcard to President

At a time when an email is considered the best mode of communion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has sent a postcard to President Ram Nath Kovind, pressing on the long-pending issue of according the ‘classical language’ status to Marathi. The 62-year-old Dada, as he is popularly known, who is the nephew of NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar, often uses unconventional methods to make his point. In the neatly-typed postcard, Pawar has pointed out that although the Centre had taken the decision in 2004 — around 17 years ago — to confer the ‘classical language’ status to various languages, Marathi language has been ignored. “Marathi is not only an ancient language but also the state language, used by litterateurs, intellectuals, by people of religion besides the common masses, and ranks among the major languages in the world,” said Pawar, the No 2 in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai