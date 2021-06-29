PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh discuss 'futuristic challenges' in defence

PM, HM, Rajnath talk 'futuristic challenges' in defence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2021, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 21:00 ist
They also discussed various other aspects, including equipping security forces with modern equipment. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday and discussed "futuristic challenges" in the defence sector, sources said.

They also discussed various other aspects, including equipping security forces with modern equipment and involving more youth, start-ups and the strategic community in the field.

The meeting came against the backdrop of the first-of-its-kind terror attack using drones at an Indian Air Force station in Jammu.

The government has handed over the probe into the attack to the National Investigation Agency

