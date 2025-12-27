Menu
7 injured in explosion in northwest Pakistan

The incident occurred in Khyber district, and the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The condition of some of the injured in the blast is critical, a police official said.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 15:20 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 15:20 IST
