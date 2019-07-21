Political vendetta behind superseding Bank: Rajanna

Senior Congress leader K N Rajanna on Sunday charged that political vendetta resulted in superseding Tumkur District Central Cooperative Bank.

"The Bank has been superseded to settle scores for the defeat of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda's in Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency recently," he told reporters.

Rajanna said that he would face challenges politically and would become the Bank's president in a week's time.

"The Bank has superseded flouting norms as notices were not served on directors," he said.

Rajanna said that he would soon reveal irregularities of the Public Works Minister H D Revanna and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

"I played a role in Parameshwara's victory in the 2018 Assembly polls. Let him face election from Koratagere now and win," he challenged the deputy chief minister.

He termed Parameshwara as 'zero traffic minister' and charged that he was responsible for the Congress party's downfall.

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar and Parameshwara said that they were not aware of the decision to supersede the Bank.