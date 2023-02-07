RS condoles Turkey, Syria earthquake victims' losses

Rajya Sabha condoles Turkey, Syria earthquake victims' losses

On Tuesday, India dispatched the first batch of humanitarian aid along with a rescue team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Turkey

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2023, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 18:37 ist
The Rajya Sabha, during the Budget session, offered condolences for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday paid condolences to the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Leading the House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said that the House wishes that those who are still in the rubbles are rescued.

Read | Turkish envoy thanks 'dost' India for sending relief aid

On Tuesday, India dispatched the first batch of humanitarian aid along with a rescue team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Turkey where a massive 7.8-magnitude quake has killed over 4,300 people and injured thousands others.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: "India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action."

"The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkey, along with NDRF Search &amp; Rescue Team, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines &amp; other necessary equipment."

The 51-member NDRF team headed by Deputy Commandant Deepak Talwar left from the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad for Turkey on board an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft in the early hours of Tuesday.

Also in a tweet, the IAF said that "An IAF C-17 got airborne for Turkey. Bearing Search &amp; Rescue teams of the @NDRFHQ."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajya Sabha
Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Earthquake
Natural Disaster Response Force
World news

What's Brewing

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

 