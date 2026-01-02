Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Administration slept like 'Kumbhakarna': Rahul Gandhi slams MP govt over Indore water contamination

The Leader of Opposition alleged that said there was "no water in Indore, -- but just poison being distributed."
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshIndorewater contaminationcontaminationMadhya Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us