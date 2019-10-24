'Showstopper' of Haryana polls - Dushyant Chautala

One young man who turned showstopper in Haryana elections on result day was Dushyant Chautala, the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Devi Lal.

Under his leadership, the fledging 10-month old Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), has managed a decisive 10 seats in its maiden poll outing.

The JJP’s election symbol of the ‘Key’ now seems apt, with the party now holding the key to government formation.

Dushyant’s father and grandfather Ajay Chautala and former CM On Prakash Chautala of the INLD, are currently in jail, serving a 10-year jail term. An ambitious Dushyant formed the JJP in December last year, after splitting from the INLD. The split was an outcome of a Chautala family feud that spiralled out of control.

The mandate of the people on Thursday has proved that the legacy of Devi Lal, which both the estranged Chautala brothers were trying to cash in on, now rests firmly with Dushyant and the JJP. Dushyant has trounced his estranged uncle has trounced his estranged uncle Abhay Chaulata, with the INLD being reduced to just one seat,

Dushyant Chautala’s contest from Uchana Kalan was a tough one. His opponent was BJP's sitting MLA Prem Lata, the wife of former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Birender Singh.

Dushyant, the lone face of the JJP, campaigned relentlessly across the state for his party candidates. He aspires to be the chief minister of Haryana and is eager to seek his pound of flesh in exchange for his support to the party that forms the government.

In 2014, Dushyant was the youngest Member of Parliament in India, at just 26 years.

After his schooling at the prestigious Lawrence School in Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh, Dushyant completed his degree in Business Management from California State University, Bakersfield in USA. He also holds a law degree.