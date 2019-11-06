Swamy asks Shiv Sena-BJP to come together for Hindutva

Admitting that the Shiv Sena has "genuine grievances" against the BJP, veteran politician and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy said that both the parties need to be together for the larger cause of Hindutva.

"I urge Shiv Sena to find a way to join with BJP to form the government," said the 80-year-old BJP leader, a friend of the Thackeray family.

"It is true, Shiv Sena has genuine grievances about BJP leadership as do many stalwarts in BJP also have. But the cause of unity in Hindutva forces requires patience for one more decade so best to bear it," the former union minister said.