Total lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021: Where and when will it be visible in India?

A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 26 but it will be visible for a short span from just a few parts of the country. It will be visible only from northeastern India, some parts of West Bengal, coastal parts of Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3.15 pm and end at 6.23 pm, while the total phase will begin at 4.39 pm and end at 4.58 pm.

Residents in Port Blair, capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands can view the eclipse for the longest period of time — from 5:38 pm till 6:33 pm. The eclipse can also be seen from Odisha's Puri and West Bengal's Malda from 6:21 pm but for just a mere two minutes.

The IMD said that the eclipse would be partially visible from few of the northeastern states (barring Sikkim).

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to be an, especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once.

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19. It will be a partial lunar eclipse. Only people living in northeastern Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will be able to see it, albeit for a short period of time.

Lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

