We will show numbers on floor House: Sena

Further hardening its stance vis-a-vis government formation, the Shiv Sena said that it would prove its numbers on the floor of the House.

If BJP is confident why it is not staking claim to form the government, Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut wanted to know.

Talking to reporters after Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of newly-elected legislators and top leaders, he said that Sena would not tolerate politics of "saam, daam, dandh, bhed".

Asked about options, he said: "We don't speak of alternatives and options... we don't need to show here, we will prove in the floor of the House."

He said if BJP does not have numbers they should admit it.

"Constitution is for people of the country, its not anyone's personal property... Constitutionally a Shiv Sena CM would be there. "