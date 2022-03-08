Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Adityanath thanks voters, says each vote strengthens democracy, good governance
updated: Mar 08 2022, 07:45 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the electorate after voting for the final phase of the Assembly polls ended on Monday and said each vote strengthens democracy and good governance. Stay tuned on DH for the latest updates.
06:52
UP CM thanks voters, says each vote strengthens democracy, good governance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the electorate after voting for the final phase of the Assembly polls ended on Monday and said each vote strengthens democracy and good governance.
Over 57 per cent turnout was recorded on Monday in 54 assembly seats in the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, marking the end of the voting process spread over two months in the crucial state.
Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The final phase of the 2022 UP Legislative Assembly election has been held peacefully. Congratulations to every voter who discharged his responsibility in the festival of democracy. Your one vote will strengthen democracy and good governance. 'Bharat Mata ki Jai." (PTI)
06:51
Republic TV's Poll of Polls: BJP to retain UP, U'khand, Manipur; AAP to win Punjab
The Republic TV's Poll of the Polls has predicted that the BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur while Goa is likely to witness a hung Assembly and Punjab is to be swept by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The counting will be held on March 10.
The BJP is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, breaking the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power for a second consecutive term. However, the Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats.
The poll of exit polls has predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP while the ruling Congress is set to emerge as prime opposition in Punjab. (IANS)
06:50
SP-led alliance will from govt in UP, says Akhilesh after last phase of assembly polls
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that his party will form government in Uttar Pradesh hours after voting for the seventh and last phase of assembly elections in the state concluded.
"Many thanks to all the voters especially the youth for taking the alliance led by the SP ahead of the majority mark in the seventh and decisive phase. We are forming the government," the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said in a tweet in Hindi. (PTI)
