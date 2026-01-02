<p>Nagpur: Amid the scramble on the last day for the withdrawal of nominations for the January 15 civic polls, supporters of a BJP candidate locked him inside his house in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nagpur">Nagpur</a> city to stop him from taking back his candidature on Friday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a>, in its AB form, had put down Vijay Holey and Kisan Gawande as candidates from ward 13 (D), but later asked Gawande to withdraw from the fray.</p>.Pune civic polls: BJP leader loses seat after old videos showing her slamming Devendra Fadnavis surface.<p>The move angered a section of BJP workers who wanted representation from the Hazaripahad area, one of the localities under ward 13 (D).</p>.<p>Gawande's supporters locked him inside his house so that he could not meet the returning officer to withdraw his nomination, and raised slogans.</p>.<p>BJP MLC Parinay Fuke and local leaders reached the spot and pacified the workers, following which Gawande withdrew his nomination.</p>.<p>Talking to PTI, Gawande said, "BJP workers from the area got upset, as they wanted me to contest. We understand the decision made by the party leadership, and hence, I have withdrawn my nomination." Elections to 29 civic body polls, including the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15. Votes will be counted the next day. </p>