Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra civic polls: BJP workers lock candidate inside house to stop nomination withdrawal in Nagpur

The BJP, in its AB form, had put down Vijay Holey and Kisan Gawande as candidates from ward 13 (D), but later asked Gawande to withdraw from the fray.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraNagpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us