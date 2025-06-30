<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will make elaborate changes to train operations within its jurisdiction in the New Year. </p><p><strong>Superfast trains</strong></p><p>Eleven express trains will be converted into superfast trains. </p><p>These include 20675 Belagavi-Mysuru-Express (Feb 20), 20676 Mysuru-Belagavi Express (Feb 19), 20685 Gandhidham-KSR Bengaluru Express (Feb 24), 20686 KSR Bengaluru-Gandhidham Express (Feb 21), 20690 Shivamogga Town-Yeshwantpur Express (Feb 20), 20693 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru Express (Feb 26), 20694 KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express (Feb 23), 12777 Hubballi-Thiruvananthapuram North Express (Jan 1), 12778 Thiruvananthapuram North-Hubballi Express (Jan 1), 12691 Chennai Central-Shivamogga Town Express (Jan 2) and 12692 Shivamogga Town-Chennai Central Express (Jan 3). </p>.Bengaluru-Mumbai 'superfast' train to take 24 hours, slower than existing service.<p><strong>Change in days of service</strong></p><p>Starting January 1, Yeswantpur-Shivamogga Express (16581) will operate tri-weekly (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays instead of Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays). </p><p>Starting January 3, Yeshwantpur-Hubballi Express (20655) will run on Saturdays instead of Fridays. </p><p><strong>Time reduction</strong></p><p>Starting January 1, as many as 103 trains have been sped up. Thirty-three of them will see their travel time reduce by 30 minutes or more. </p><p>20693 (16507) Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru will be faster by 185 minutes, 20685 (16505) Gandhidham-KSR Bengaluru 170 minutes, 16209 Ajmer-Mysuru 140 minutes, 20676 (17326) Mysuru Belagavi 125 minutes, 19667 Udaipur Mysuru 100 minutes, 20686 (16506) KSR Bengaluru-Gandhidham 90 minutes, 20694 (16508) KSR Bengaluru-Jodhpur 90 minutes, 16210 Mysuru-Ajmer 80 minutes, 17212 Yeshwantpur-Machilipatnam 96 minutes in SWR limits, 20655 Yeshwantpur-Hubballi 60 minutes, 16613 Rajkot-Coimbatore 70 minutes (over SWR), 19568 Okha-Tuticorin 50 minutes (over SWR), 56224 Arsikere-KSR Bengaluru 50 minutes, 12785 Kacheguda-Ashokapuram 45 minutes, 20680 (17312) Hubballi-Chennai Central 43 minutes, 22697 Hubballi-Chennai Central 43 minutes, 20654 Belagavi-KSR Bengaluru 40 minutes, 20688 (07340) KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi 40 minutes, 07356 Rameswaram-Hubballi 40 minutes, 11312 Hassan-Solapur 40 minutes, 16217 Mysuru-Sainagar Shirdi 40 minutes, 66566 Tumakuru-Banaswadi 40 minutes, 11005 Dadar-Puducherry 38 minutes, 20675 (17325) Belagavi-Mysuru 30 minutes, 22687 Mysuru-Varanasi 30 minutes, 22688 Varanasi-Mysuru 30 mintues, 14805 Yeshwantpur-Barmer 30 minutes, 16587 Yeshwantpur-Bikaner 30 minutes, 20667 Yeshwantpur-Jaipur 30 minutes, 12649 Yeshwantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin 30 minutes, 17309 Yeshwantpur-Vasco-Da-Gama 30 minutes, 20658 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hubballi 30 minutes, and 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru 30 minutes. </p><p><strong>Change in timings</strong></p><p>As many as 352 trains will see changes in timings. </p><p>Starting Jan 1, 11301 CSMT Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express will arrive early at Yelahanka (at 3.13 am instead of 3.58 am) but there will be no change in its time of reaching KSR Bengaluru. </p><p>Railway enthusiasts feel the train — the only dedicated service between Bengaluru and Mumbai — should similarly arrive earlier at KSR Bengaluru. </p><p>From Jan 3, 11021 Dadar-Tirunelveli will arrive at Chikkabanavara at 7.13 pm instead of 8.21 pm and at SMVT Bengaluru at 9.10 pm instead of 9.45 pm. </p><p>From Jan 2, 11005 Dadar-Puducherry will arrive at Chikkabanavara at 7.13 pm instead of 8.21 pm, at SMVT Bengaluru at 9.10 pm instead of 9.45 pm, at KR Puram at 9.33 pm instead of 10.23 pm and at Whitefield at 9.45 pm instead of 10.32 pm. </p>