Today's Horoscope – August 21, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 August 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
It seems that responsibilities which should have fallen to others, have landed in your lap and, in the process, you are left overworked and exhausted. Better career options come your way.
Colour: Aubergine | Number: 2
Taurus
Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work.
Colour: garnet | Number: 5
Gemini
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better.
Colour: Mustard | Number: 3
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple | Number: 8
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Lemon | Number: 6
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Copper | Number: 4
Libra
Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. An authority figure proves helpful.
Colour: Bronze | Number: 7
Scorpio
New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards. The health of a loved one gets better. You may be released from a debt or given additional resources.
Colour: Gold | Number: 1
Sagittarius
A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Friends may fail to keep their word or disappoint you. Romance emphasized as you get invitations.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 3
Capricorn
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided.
Colour: Beige | Number: 9
Aquarius
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Mango | Number: 5
Pisces
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Colour: Caramel | Number: 6