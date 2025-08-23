<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru requires almost twice as many skywalks as it has now to ensure pedestrian safety and reduce congestion, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has said.</p>.<p>The city currently has 82 skywalks. The BTP has written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seeking 78 more at high-traffic junctions.</p>.<p>Data shows at least 768 pedestrians have died in road crashes in the past three years, with officials saying skywalks could help prevent such accidents.</p>.<p>Ballari Road has been identified as needing the most new skywalks at seven, followed by Old Madras Road with six.</p>.Man arrested for 7 two-wheeler thefts in Bengaluru.<p>“Even though there are zebra crossings, pedestrians find it difficult to cross at junctions with heavy traffic. Enabling pedestrian movement also slows vehicles, so we have requested skywalks at these congested spots,” said Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).</p>.<p>BBMP sources said the proposal is under review and may involve a separate feasibility study and geotechnical investigation. The civic body is likely to adopt a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.</p>.<p>"Many of our existing skywalks were also built this way. The company will construct and maintain them and recover costs through advertising,” a senior BBMP official said.</p>.<p>Citizens, however, point out that many existing skywalks are poorly maintained. “Many have lifts that do not work. People avoid them as they cannot climb. Cleanliness is another issue. The BBMP must fix this first,” said Sushmitha B, a tech professional.</p>.<p><strong>Soaring numbers</strong> </p>.<p>No. of skywalks: 82<br>Those constructed on PPP model: 63<br>Proposed: 78</p>.<p><strong>Skywalks on major roads</strong></p>.<p>Old Madras Road: 6<br>Ballari-Bengaluru (NH-44): 7<br>ITPL Main Road: 4<br>Kanakapura Road: 3<br>Outer Ring Road: 6<br>Mysore Road: 3<br>Tumakuru Road: 3<br>Hesaraghatta Main Road: 3<br>Sarjapur Road: 3</p>