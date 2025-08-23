Menu
Traffic police writes to BBMP seeking 78 more skywalks  

The city currently has 82 skywalks. The BTP has written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seeking 78 more at high-traffic junctions.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 21:36 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 21:36 IST
