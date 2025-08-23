Menu
Bomb threats to Karnataka HC, Bengaluru city civil court declared a hoax

Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said the email threats included a random story about Tamil Nadu politics, claiming that bombs had been placed at both court complexes.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 21:33 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 21:33 IST
