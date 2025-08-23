<p>Bengaluru: Two email threats about bombs being planted inside the High Court of Karnataka and the Bengaluru city civil court were declared a hoax after extensive searches on Friday, a senior police officer said. </p>.<p>Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said the email threats included a random story about Tamil Nadu politics, claiming that bombs had been placed at both court complexes. </p>.<p>"We carried out thorough checking as per the protocol to ensure that there was no sabotage. Nothing suspicious has been found," he told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Karnataka High Court upholds compulsory retirement of senior civil judge for misconduct.<p>The emails are believed to have been sent through an account created on Yandex, a Russian free email service. </p>