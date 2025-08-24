Today's Horoscope – August 24, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 August 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
You should take care of your parents now as they need your attention. Good time to focus on your inner energies. Your loyalty is put to the test but, with friends involved, it is hard for you to take sides. Lucky colour: Rose-pink Lucky number: 8
Taurus
You will be able to handle the work pressures today. Keep your cool, no matter how much others are trying to make you lose it. Avoid getting into any arguments with your boss. Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 5
Gemini
An arrangement that is no longer working for you may be brought to an end. Time to lighten up. No need to brood. Plan a weekend getaway with the loved one. Home-life gives joy. Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 3
Cancer
Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her. Lucky colour: Blueberry Lucky number: 6
Leo
Your sense of humour pulls you through a sticky situation, and lightens the mood all round at work. You are prudent with your money, but this is a good day to indulge yourself in retail therapy. Lucky colour: Strawberry Lucky number: 1
Virgo
You are full of good ideas today, and if you carry them out, it will pay rich dividends for you in the future. Getting involved in physical activities will not only keep you fit but will help you to network. Lucky colour: Apple-red Lucky number: 9
Libra
A misunderstanding with a close friend will upset you a good deal. Seek the advice of another trusted friend to make peace between the two of you, as you are both hot-headed and not ready to back off. An office junket is beckoning, so maybe you can combine it as a holiday with your special one. Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 7
Scorpio
You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. Lucky colour: Wine Lucky number: 4
Sagittarius
Be patient and watch the day play itself out. You are questioning your motives for taking on new challenges, but that kind of introspection needs a lot more clarity than you have right now. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 2
Capricorn
Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed. Lucky colour: Aubergine Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
Working from home makes sense for you today, given the dozens of chores that you have to fit in a ten-hour schedule. Working from home also opens up new job opportunities for you. Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 5
Pisces
You are hesitant and weighing the pros and cons of every move you make. Do be confident that you are going to succeed in whatever you plan. Try to go out of your way to make time for your loved one. Emotionally you are moody and withdrawn. Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev