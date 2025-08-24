Menu
Consider compassionate job for dead KSRTC staffer's brother: Karnataka High Court

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that the mere marriage of the deceased employee, whose wife predeceased him and the couple was issueless, cannot be a ground to reject the application of his brother.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 22:57 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 22:57 IST
