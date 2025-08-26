Today's Horoscope – August 26, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 August 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
Change is part of life. Instead of brooding, be more positive – Jupiter’s aspect brings luck and fortune. Attending cultural events such as an art show or a play is favoured. Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 7
Taurus
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. New romance or a revitalization of a current one perks you up today. Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 3
Gemini
Arguments could prevail. Talk to someone you trust. Writing and public speaking are especially favoured today. You are more accessible today, but you need to not fritter away your time. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 6
Cancer
Try to have patience and refrain from being judgmental. Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 8
Leo
A period of transition when much will be demanded of you. Romance will be on your mind, and chances for ideal connections possible. Wait a little for that lucky break. Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 5
Virgo
Not the day to give someone false hopes. You can find solutions if you are willing to communicate. Career concerns proceed nicely, and an outing with a colleague puts a new zip into a casual friendship. Lucky colour: Carnation Lucky number: 9
Libra
Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or put you down. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 7
Scorpio
In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 4
Sagittarius
New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends. Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 6
Pisces
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 2