Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BSWML cleans 77 city skywalks   

The drive covered skywalks near Baptist Hospital in Hebbal, Hosur Road, Old Madras Road, Manipal Hospitals, Magadi Road, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Mysuru Road, Tin Factory, Bellandur, and Singasandra.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 21:29 IST
Bengaluru newsskywalks

Follow us on :

Follow Us