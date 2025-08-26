BSWML cleans 77 city skywalks   

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) on Monday carried out a cleanliness drive across 77 skywalks in the city to improve public convenience and pedestrian safety.</p>.<p>The drive covered skywalks near Baptist Hospital in Hebbal, Hosur Road, Old Madras Road, Manipal Hospitals, Magadi Road, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Mysuru Road, Tin Factory, Bellandur, and Singasandra.</p>.BBMP spends Rs 12 cr, but Bengaluru sees 63% rise in potholes.<p>“The cleaning included stairways, walking decks, lifts, posters stuck on structures, and removal of waste and dust from surrounding areas,” BSWML said in a statement.</p>.<p>The agency urged citizens to cooperate by keeping skywalks clean. “Do not litter, spit, stick posters, or dump plastic covers and bottles. Cleanliness of skywalks is a collective responsibility, and public cooperation is essential,” the statement added.</p>