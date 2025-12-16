<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) use of robotic technology to detect leaks and inspect pipelines has yielded positive results.</p>.<p>A BWSSB statement said the technology has helped avoid excavation at 38 locations, saving lakhs of rupees and preventing inconvenience to the public. The technology has been in use since November 12.</p>.<p>Officials said the BWSSB has recorded significant operational and public benefits from deploying robotic inspection technology for sewer and underground utility management.</p>.<p>“Robotic inspection technology has helped us avoid unnecessary excavation at 38 locations. This has saved public money, reduced road damage, and, most importantly, spared citizens from repeated digging and traffic disruption. Technology is allowing us to serve Bengaluru more efficiently and responsibly,” said BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V.</p>.BWSSB to adopt solar power for Cauvery Stage VI pumping stations.<p>Through robotic inspections, BWSSB teams identified more than 93 issues, including blockages, structural defects, and internal damage that would otherwise have required extensive excavation.</p>.<p>“After inauguration, more issues were reported as field engineers detected underground problems more clearly using robotic systems. Since operations began, 75 service requests were received; 67 sites have been attended to, and only 11 requests are pending,” the BWSSB statement said.</p>.<p>The technology has also improved worker safety by reducing the need for manual entry into confined underground spaces.</p>.<p>Manohar added that the BWSSB plans to expand robotic inspection to more zones to improve response time, cut costs, and minimise public inconvenience.</p>