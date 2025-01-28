Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Biodiversity tag to railway land withdrawn due to legal restrictions: Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre

Khandre said the area had been declared a biodiversity site to conserve 371 trees over 8.61 acres, crucial as a green lung for Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 20:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 20:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruBiodiversityEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us