Today's Horoscope – December 28, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away.
Colour: Pink | Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Colour: Sky-Blue | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Purple | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Colour: Sea-Green | Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
You have sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you’ve never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.
Colour: Orange | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized. existed.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.
Colour: Ash | Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don’t leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Pink | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Beige | Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Honey | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev