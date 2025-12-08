Today's Horoscope – December 30, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 December 2025, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.
Lucky colour: Peach | Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
A new partnership or romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions.
Lucky colour: Lemon | Lucky number: 7
May 22 - June 21
Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects.
Lucky colour: Honey | Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting with your friends today. Just chill. There may be money from inheritances or trusts.
Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Throw yourself into work today. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. A block at work due to issues with family or friends, as well as jealous colleagues, is possible.
Lucky colour: Lavender | Lucky number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Your partner can be morose. For the footloose and fancy-free, this is an ideal time for a big relationship to blossom. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes in partnership.
Lucky colour: Orange | Lucky number: 1
September 23 - October 22
Your relationship appears to be stressed. You need to take time to sort out your issues. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all.
Lucky colour: Coffee | Lucky number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Avoid gambling and financial risks. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky colour: Garnet | Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news, making you uncomfortable.
Lucky colour: Grey | Lucky number: 6
December 23 - January 20
The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of priorities will put things into focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover.
Lucky colour: Mango | Lucky number: 8
January 21 - February 19
You may learn to be more assertive in your relationship. You have been spending too much time putting your needs on the back burner. Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded.
Lucky colour: Tan | Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
You are not in the mood to compromise on your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation.
Lucky colour: Emerald | Lucky number: 7
Amara Ramdev