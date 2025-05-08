Menu
Four killed, 9 hurt as reversing BEST bus crashes into pedestrians in Mumbai's Bhandup

According to the official, the incident took place at around 10pm at busy Station Road in suburban Bhandup (West) when the bus crashed into pedestrians while reversing.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 19:37 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 19:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccident

