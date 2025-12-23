To age without ageing

<p>The more we grow old , the more time we seem to spend, literally, trying to remain young. What is it about ageing , a most natural phenomenon, that makes us so very insecure? When as has been said, we look at the mirror and miss our past self or as writer Carol Lefevre calls it there is a ‘homesickness for the self’. Is it a reminder of our mortality, the fear of death? Conversely even as we accept the fact that we must die, should we then not live ? Not keep ourselves looking good physically? After all when we see a better version of our , yes, made-up selves, do we not feel good ?</p>.<p class="bodytext">The challenge is in ensuring we maintain a balance between the two. Maintain our zest for life and living without reducing ourselves to a caricature of our younger selves which only evokes snide laughter – and worse pity. Who can say it better than that master who ensured we never every lost sight of our younger selves, Walt Disney- Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional. Beauty does not deteriorate with age-it takes a different form. Where our bodies have shrunk but our faces can glow with the wrinkles of wisdom. As has been said some people are born old; some die young in their 80s.Hebe the goddess of immortal youth in Greek Mythology is said to have served nectar to the Gods to keep them perennially young; we have no such person or potion. What we do have is vitamins and supplements where the advertisements speak more than the actual results. People still do get old. More like Geras the Greek mythological counterpart of Hebe -wrinkling and getting old representing biological decline. It is important that we accordingly prepare ourselves. Medical issues are bound to be there. Have insurance and money to take care of yourself. Immerse yourself in books and music. If you can pick up a new hobby, do so – your brain remaining active is the best antidote against mental ageing. Accept the reality that your children and grandchildren have little time to spare. Keep in touch with friends and relatives.</p>.CIA’s best and worst politicians.<p class="bodytext">There is this lovely passage from Booker Prize winner Penelope Lively’s book The Elephant’s Foot where the aged protagonist asks her equally aged husband, what can be done in the remaining time which they had. Her husband replies , what do we have that can be exploited? Experience – whole lot of it. So use your experience to spread happiness. And very many of us are also fortunate to have other resources. Give it to persons in need ; in the giving there is a peace which no youth can ever experience. But as you age live for a cause greater than yourself.</p>