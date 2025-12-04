Despite West’s frowns, PM Modi’s rare gesture to welcome Putin sets stage for summit, roadmap to boost India-Russia economic ties likely
Notwithstanding the West’s frowns over New Delhi’s ties with Moscow, Modi and Putin will on Friday hold the 23rd India-Russia annual summit and finalise a roadmap to boost the bilateral economic cooperation by 2030, apart from witnessing the signing of several other agreements.
Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.@KremlinRussia_Epic.twitter.com/L7IORzRfV9